KCR talks about hijab row, says BJP is turning Karnataka into Kashmir Valley

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the on going Hijab row. “The Silicon valley is turning into Kashmir valley,” remarked the CM.

For context, the state of Karnataka and its capital Bangalore in particular are considered to be India’s Silicon valley. The Silicon valley is well known as being the centre for high technology and innovation. The CM’s remark was a dig at how innovation is being replaced by oppression, like the kind Kashmiris have been dealing with.

KCR was addressing a rally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district when he made the remark.

The chief minister carried on with his rhetoric against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over the impact of the Hijab row on investments.

“Who will invest in India if we continue to have lathi-charges, firing, curfews and bandhs in different parts of the country?”” he asked. He went on to cite the example of Afghanistan and asked, “Will anyone invest in Afghanistan? Investors will come only if there is peace and law and order are under control.”

The chief minister further said that Telangana is a good example for providing favourable conditions for investments. Taking a dig at the BJP, KCR stated that India is not any leader’s “Jaagir” (property)

“We are not going to sit quietly and watch the BJP destroy the country,” he further added.

Expressing his displeasure over the Hijab row, KCR said the BJP is behaving like demons with the students in Karnataka. “You are witnessing what’s happening in Karnataka, do we need this ?” he asked the crowd.

Taking a dig at the PM, KCR said, “He has completely lost it due to his policies. Power and arrogance have gotten the better of him.” The chief minister alleged that the BJP had tarnished the sanctity of Hinduism. He further stated that the BJP seeks votes in the name of religion.