KCR slams BJP’s Bandi Sanjay for ‘communal fanaticism’ in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Hitting out at the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday alleged the saffron party does not anything know except “communal fanaticism” and requested people to teach a lesson by not voting for it.

Addressing a poll rally here, Rao without taking any names, said in the name of “Hindu religion,” differences are being created among people and questioned whether such a situation is required in the country.

Describing the Congress as a “Dhokebaaz party,” he said it made the people of Telangana suffer for 58 years and blamed it saying 400 people were shot dead in the agitation in 1969 for a separate state.

He also said mosques are being dug in the country and asked whether anybody with a good culture will do it.

“People should think about the Bharatiya Janata Party. Except for communal fanaticisms, that party does not know anything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up 157 medical colleges in this country. Not even one college was given to Telangana. I wrote a hundred letters,” Rao said, asking people not to vote for BJP.

KCR slams Bandi

Without taking the name of former Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha, KCR asked people to compare the progress of the city when BRS was representing it earlier.

“You compare the present MP and previous MP, our Vinod (B Vinod Kumar) who enlisted Karimnagar in the Smart Cities programme. Now there is no smart city, only digging graves and digging mosques. Is creating differences among people in the name of Hindu religion, required for this country?” he questioned.

He said there are four medical colleges in the now undivided Karimnagar district as against none earlier.

Rao said at present Telangana has the capacity to produce 10,000 medical doctors annually.

BRS will come back to power: KCR

Asserting that the BRS will come back to power again, he said so far he has covered 50 per cent of the state with his poll rallies and everywhere people are cheering.

“There is no doubt at all (BRS will come back to power). People say several things. We don’t have to care about it. We are with the people and the people are with us and they will show the tamasha on November 30,” he said.

Narrating the achievements of Telangana in the past decade, the CM said the state now stands at number one position in per capita income and power consumption which are indicators of progress.

Chandrasekhar Rao said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi says if the Congress comes to power, ‘Dharani’, an integrated land management portal, will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal which may bring back the middlemen regime.