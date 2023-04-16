KCR to address Aurangabad in BRS rally, third in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will hold a rally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on April 24, a party leader said on Sunday.

This will be the third rally of the party in the, with the first two in Nanded and Loha-Kandhar earlier getting a good response, BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy told reporters.

“The rally will take place in Amkash Maidan. It will be addressed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” he said.

Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy is in Maharashtra to oversee the arrangements of the upcoming rally.

(With inputs from PTI)