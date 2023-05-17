KCR to address firstever training session of party workers from Maha on May 19

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2023 9:38 pm IST
KCR to address key BRS meeting in Telangana Bhavan on May 17
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Aurangabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the first-ever training session of party workers from Maharashtra in Nanded city on May 19, a party leader said on Wednesday.

BRS workers from taluka level from all 288 Assembly segments of Maharashtra are invited for the two-day conclave, beginning May 19, Manik Kadam, president of Kisan cell, BRS (Maharashtra) told PTI.

The training session is part of preparations of the BRS for contesting all upcoming elections in Maharashtra, a party release said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
BRS will win 95-105 seats in Telangana polls: KCR at party meet

Rao, popularly known as KCR, had addressed three public meetings in Maharashtra- two in Nanded and one in Aurangabad- after the party was rechristened last year.

“The training session will discuss forming of BRS units at the village level and the party cells dedicated to farmers, youth, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minorities. Other issues like suicides by farmers, poll preparations, and enrolment of members will also be discussed,” the release said.

BRS leaders from Telangana and Maharashtra will attend the session, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2023 9:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button