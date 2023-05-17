KCR to address firstever training session of party workers from Maha on May 19

Aurangabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address the first-ever training session of party workers from Maharashtra in Nanded city on May 19, a party leader said on Wednesday.

BRS workers from taluka level from all 288 Assembly segments of Maharashtra are invited for the two-day conclave, beginning May 19, Manik Kadam, president of Kisan cell, BRS (Maharashtra) told PTI.

The training session is part of preparations of the BRS for contesting all upcoming elections in Maharashtra, a party release said.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, had addressed three public meetings in Maharashtra- two in Nanded and one in Aurangabad- after the party was rechristened last year.

“The training session will discuss forming of BRS units at the village level and the party cells dedicated to farmers, youth, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minorities. Other issues like suicides by farmers, poll preparations, and enrolment of members will also be discussed,” the release said.

BRS leaders from Telangana and Maharashtra will attend the session, it said.