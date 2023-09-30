KCR to be first from south to become hattrick CM: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday, September 30, remarked that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will be the first from south India to become a hattrick chief minister.

Addressing massive gatherings in Khammam and Sathupalli towns after participating in various development works, he appealed to the crowd to vote for KCR and “become a part of Telangana’s growth story.”

After unveiling the statue of the legendary actor and former chief minister N T Rama Rao in Khammam, he said that NTR brought ‘pride’ to the Telugu people in the country, and now, chief minister KCR is making the entire nation look at Telangana with ‘astonishment’.

He added that NTR was a great actor and a leader, but could not become a hat-trick chief minister.

“His follower KCR will become a hat-rick chief minister with all the love and support from people and blessings of NT Rama Rao,” said KTR.

KTR slams Congress

Attacking the Congress party at the meeting, the BRS working president ridiculed their six guarantees and said, “Congress is functioning under three commands – low command in Telangana, new command in Bengaluru, and high command in New Delhi. They don’t have any coordination amongst themselves.”

He also said that Congress’s warranty has ‘expired’, and “their guarantees should not be taken seriously.”

While expressing apprehensions on six guarantees, KTR said if Congress is given a chance to govern, three things would happen for the guarantee, and that included “- a three-hour power supply in a day, a change of chief minister every year, and a lot of scams in the state.”

Talking about Congress leaders who are visiting the state, KTR said that these leaders are coming just before the elections like “singers coming to houses before the Sankranthi festival,” adding that all they do is “make false promises.”

“I request you to be cautious and do not fall into their trap,” he said.

Congress will sell Telangana if given chance: KTR

KTR also said that the Congress leaders were selling tickets for crores of rupees and would sell the state in the future if given a chance.

KTR said that Congress is a party which has given Rs 200 as pension for six decades and now they are promising to give Rs 4000 as pension. “People are not ready to trust Congress leaders and their false promises,” he said.

“Congress leaders failed to provide uninterrupted power supply during their term, but now accuse us of not providing power. I request them to come and hold a current wire anywhere in the State and check for themselves if the current is being supplied or not,” said KTR.

“KCR is giving pensions to senior citizens, widows, and physically challenged persons, helping them to live with self-esteem,” said KTR.