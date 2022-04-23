KCR to host Iftar party on April 29

The government will organize the Iftar party at LB Stadium

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to host an Iftar party for Muslims on behalf of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the government will organize the Iftar party at LB Stadium on April 29 at 6.10 pm on a grand scale.

As per the Telangana government, Muslim clerics, MLAs, government officials, and common people will also join the Iftar party.

Rao said, “Today, the Telangana stands for religious tolerance and example for Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. The Government is according importance to all religious cultures and traditions.”

He added, “The Government is implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of development of Muslim minorities. The Telangana state is a role model in safeguarding secularism in the country.”

Meanwhile, Congress staged a dharna on Wednesday appealing to the Muslim leaders and others to boycott the Iftar party to be hosted by the Chief Minister.

