KCR to meet Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray on Feb 20 in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharastra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray on February 20 in Mumbai as part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

The TRS party on Twitter said that the Maharastra CM has invited CM KCR to come to Mumbai and experience their hospitality. “Uddhav spoke to KCR on phone on Wednesday and extended full support to his fight,” the party added.

“KCR Ji, You are fighting in a great manner. Your fight is a just one. You have spoken up at the right time to save the country against divisive forces. Please continue this fight for the rights of states and to protect national integrity. Let’s discuss the action plan for the future while you are here” the TRS party quoted CM Uddhav.

KCR, who has been critical of the BJP and its-led Central government on a number of issues, on Sunday said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had also telephoned CM KCR on Tuesday and extended support to the CM’s call to all forces to unite together and shunt out the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) from this country.

“Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country’s secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you,” the CMO quoted Gowda as saying.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government should be dumped for its alleged anti-people policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter war of words over different issues for several months now.

