KCR to take massive bus rally in March next year, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that his father and party supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), will take out a massive statewide bus rally in March next year.

Interacting with the media in Nalgonda on Thursday, September 3, he said the decision was taken because, in 2027, the Congress government would complete three years in office, a sufficient time to fulfil its political promises.

“KCR has waited for three years, believing that the Congress government should be given sufficient time to fulfil its promises,” KTR said.

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He said there is discontent against the Revanth Reddy government amongst the people, including the youth and students. “The elections for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC seat will open their eyes,” he remarked.