KCR to tour districts from next month, says Harish Rao 

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Harish Rao announced that BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is set to engage actively with party activists and will be visiting the Telangana Bhavan every day from February followed by tours across districts.

He expressed confidence in KCR’s health, “KCR is recovering and will soon come back to the people with perfect health,” he said during a preparatory meeting for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha Constituency in Hyderabad. Harish Rao reviewed the party’s performance in the recent Legislative Assembly elections and discussed strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS leader also criticised the Congress government and said, “Congress government operates on cancellations and postponements.”

He further said, “If the party (Congress) takes action against BRS activists, we will not be silent,” and vowed that BRS would protect its activists.

“Looking at the Congress government’s behaviour, it seems that a revolt from the people is inevitable within a year,” he added.

Referring to the defeat in the Assembly elections as merely a “speed breaker,” BRS leader motivated party activists to focus on winning the Peddapalli Parliament seat. He urged BRS party activists to work collectively and said, “For the first time, we are playing the role of the main opposition. Let’s show what we are capable of.”

Harish Rao also commented on the Congress government’s decision to remove the KCR symbol from the KCR kit, he said, “KCR symbol can be removed from KCR kit but cannot be removed from the hearts of Telangana people.”