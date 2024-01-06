No secret reception of the Adani Group: Telangana IT minister

Hyderabad: Minister of IT and industries, D. Sridhar Babu, reiterated the Congress government’s receptive attitude toward inviting companies to invest in Telangana on Friday, January 5. This comes in response to concerns arising from the meeting between chief minister Revanth Reddy and representatives from the Adani Group at the Secretariat, Sridhar emphasized the state’s eagerness for investments. He expressed appreciation for the Adani Group’s interest in contributing to Telangana’s growth.

Minister Sridhar underscored the positive nature of the Adani Group’s willingness to invest, aligning with the government’s objective of promoting economic advancement. He made it clear that the Congress government in Telangana has openly embraced the Adani Group’s interest and stressed the importance of collaboration for the state’s progress.

Also Read Adani group proposes production of missiles in Telangana

Addressing criticisms, Sridhar assured transparency in the government’s dealings, denying any secretive reception of the Adani Group. He affirmed the government’s commitment to openness and inclusivity in its approach to encourage investments to improve Telangana’s development.

Telangana Congress welcomes Adani Group

The Adani group delegation that recently held a meeting with the Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, has reportedly proposed the production of missiles and counter-drone systems in the state.

The business group also intends to develop a pumped storage power facility and a wind energy project, according to a report by The News Minute.

Karan Adani, the eldest son of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., led the delegation. The meeting was held on January 3 to deliberate on the possible avenues for investment.

Additionally, the Adani group is not only pursuing the previous projects that they have initiated in the state, but they have also expressed interest in building a data center project alongside an aerospace park.

Seeking assistance from the government to encourage the establishment of fresh initiatives. In response, the chief minister said that the Congress government was obliged to offer requisite facilities and subsidies to new industries for industrial development and employment generation in Telangana.

Furthermore, industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and Adani Defense and Aerospace Rajvanshi were presented in the meeting. They also discussed the possibility of industrial clusters and a 300 MW capacity increase in state data centers, The News Minute reported.

In partnership with Israeli military firm Elbit Systems, the Adani group currently operates an unmanned aerial vehicle production facility at the Adani Aerospace Park near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.