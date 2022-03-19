CM KCR to meet Prime Minister Modi on March 21

Hyderabad: A delegation led by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will leave for New Delhi on March 21 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some important Union ministers on March 21.

The visit is intended to raise the issue of procurement of complete paddy crop from Telangana with the Prime Minister and the union cabinet.

The TRS chief has called for a meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad at 11.30 AM on March 21 to chalk out a plan to hold dharnas, agitations and protests challenging the Centre to fulfill their demands.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister and delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi to meet the Union Ministers and even the Prime Minister to demand the buying of paddy.

He has directed all the MLAs, MLCs, party state executive committee members, district presidents, Zila Parishad chairpersons, presidents of district Co-operative Central Bank Limited (DCCBs), presidents of District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) and district presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis to attend.]

The Chief Minister has also given a call to the TRS cadre to organize protests across the state on the matter. TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana. According to the press note from Telangana CMO, CM KCR said that the Union Government is procuring 100 per cent of paddy from Punjab State, and agitation programmes will continue in demanding the FCI to procure 100 per cent of paddy from Telangana State

He also said that it is a life and death issue for the farmers of Telangana and the TRS party is gearing up for intensive struggle this time over the procuring of paddy and requested all the invitees to participate in the movement.