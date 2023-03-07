KCR unfolded drama to save Kavitha after Sisodia’s arrest: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for making a hue and cry over Sisodia’s arrest after sensing a threat for his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP party headquarters, Sanjay claimed that the letter released to the media by the office of KCR on Sunday did not have the signatures of any of the opposition leaders.

Bandi Sanjay further ridiculed the letter purported to have been written by the leaders of various opposition parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the arrest of Aam Admi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

He pointed out that K Chandrashekhar Rao was silent when there were allegations against his daughter Kavitha but unfolded a drama to save his daughter after Sisodia’s arrest.

“KCR has mastered such tricks and it must have been fabricated by him. Except for AAP, which is hand in glove with Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the Delhi liquor scam, no other party has officially responded to it. The two parties have ganged up and their intention is to see that there should be no investigation into any of their scams,” he said.

He pointed out that if Sisodia was not guilty, he would have got bail from the court.

“KCR knows that his daughter Kavitha will be the next to get arrested. That is why he is making a hue and cry over Sisodia’s arrest,” he said.

“How can he stoop down to the level of releasing a letter without obtaining the signatures of other party leaders?” he asked.

He alleged that in the past KCR had created a forged letter in the name of the Telangana BJP president on the flood relief from the Centre and also on Dalit Bandhu implementation.

“We shall soon collect one crore signatures on the corruption and scams of KCR and submit a representation to the President of India,” he added.

On KCR’s allegation that the Modi government was targeting the opposition parties, Sanjay said Modi’s philosophy was not to leave anybody if they made any mistake.

“But what is KCR doing? Is he not filing cases against the opposition leaders who question his misrule? He doesn’t give permission to the opposition leaders to stage dharnas and agitations but is foisting false cases against them,” Bandi pointed.

Delhi excise scam so far:

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.

The ED has filed two charge sheets, a main and a supplementary charge sheet, in the case and has made 11 arrests so far.

Butchibabu Gorantla is the former auditor of MLC K Kavitha whose name surfaced in the case was granted bail on March 7 and was asked to surrender his Passport.