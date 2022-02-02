KCR wants Kalvakuntla constitution,slams Eatala

Hyderabad: Taking serious exception to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s outbursts at the BJP government at the Centre and calling for abrogation of Indian Constitution, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajendar here on Wednesday accused the former of greatly insulting the Constitution author Dr B R Ambedkar.

Talking to mediapersons at the State BJP office at Nampally, Rajendar said the Indian Constitution was one of the best statutes in the world which brought about liberty and equality of the people of the country. Moreover, the chronically backward Telangana region would achieve statehood due to Article 3 in the Constitution.

Taking objection to the Chief Minister’s remarks against the BJP government at the Centre and the Indian Constitution, Rajendar alleged that several IAS officers in the State had resigned from their posts under unbearable misrule of Chandrasekhara Rao. He also sarcastically said KCR was yearning for Kalwakuntla Constitution and dynastic rule.