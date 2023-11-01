KCR will get more relatives into ministry if BRS wins: Telangana Cong

Kolhapur: Congress Telangana unit President Revanth Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that he will bring more relatives into the ministry if voted to power for a third successive term.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana’s Kollapur, he said, “BRS has looted us. Your family is already holding various ministerial posts. If he (KCR) is made CM for the third term, he will bring more relatives to the ministry. They will destroy Telangana if they come to power for a third time.”

“Today, KCR is trying to deceive people. He is saying that Rythu Bandhu will be closed if Congress comes to power. Do you have any understanding? Our guarantees say that we will give Rs 15000, unlike your Rs 10000.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the BRS-led government in Telangana and asked the people to choose between a ‘Dorala’ (landlords) Telangana or ‘Prajala’ (people’s) Telangana.

“You dreamed of Telangana. You dreamed of the ‘Prajala’ government. You didn’t want a ‘Dorala’ government. When you fought for Telangana, shed your blood, and brought in a revolution, you were fighting for ‘Prajala’ Telangana and not ‘Dorala’ Telangana. Congress party is going to fulfil your dreams,” the Congress leader said while addressing a public gathering in Kollapur.

The Congress released its first list of 55 candidates on October 15, while the second list of 45 candidates was announced on October 27 by the party.

The Congress party has so far announced candidates for 100 out of 119 Assembly seats.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.