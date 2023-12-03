KCR’s camp office deserted after BRS trails in Telangana polls

AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam saw a huge gathering of supporters. However, no celebration was sighted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 4:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: The initial uproar in the BRS over the counting results on Sunday morning soon subsided as the Congress surged ahead in Telangana Assembly elections.

By afternoon on Sunday, the entrance of BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Camp Office in Begumpet wore a deserted look as the Assembly election results trickled in.

On the other hand, the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam saw a huge gathering of supporters. However, no celebration was sighted.

On Saturday, Pragathi Bhavan was seen getting painted ahead of counting, irrespective of the Exit Polls showing Congress’s win in Telangana

In the morning, just when the counting of votes began, the initial trend showed Congress leading. This was followed by celebrations at TPCC headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan post afternoon.

LIVE: Congress workers chant ‘CM CM’ as Revanth enters Gandhi Bhavan

Several enthusiastic workers thronged to the party headquarters and burst crackers and raised slogans outside the residence of state party chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad.

The Congress party had appeared down and out in Telangana till a few months ago. However, the victory in neighbouring Karnataka infused a new life into the party. The Congress was successful in capitalising on the anti-incumbency factor to deny the BRS a hat-trick.

A bitter critic of KCR and his family, Revanth Reddy won in Kodangal, leading against KCR in Kamareddy

