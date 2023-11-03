KCR’s false promises lead to Dalit youth’s death in Adilabad: Mallu Bhatti

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the chief minister order an inquiry into the suicide of a Dalit youth, Ramakanth, in Adilabad and justice be delivered to the hapless bereaved family.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the young man committed suicide out of desperation and frustration fearing that he would not get the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “The chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS government beguiled scores of Dalit families into a dream world by making hollow promises,” he said.

The 30-year-old Dalit youth ended his life allegedly after he did not get Dalit Bandhu benefits. His body was found lying on approach road in the village. In the suicide note, the deceased held chief minister KCR responsible for taking the extreme step.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, November 3, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana which was carved out as a separate state following Sonia Gandhi’s initiative, is in a pathetic condition as a result of reckless and despotic BRS governance . “KCR is least bothered about the welfare and well-being of Dalits, BCs, adivasis and religious minorities who constitute 92 percent of the total population of the State,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.

The BRS supremo dashed all the hopes of Dalits by not fulfilling a single promise made to them. He failed to keep the promise of making a Dalit the first chief minister of the newly formed state, Bhatti pointed out.

The CLP leader added that the BRS promises of three acres of land to each Dalit family, implementation of the SC sub-plan and Rs 10 lakh benefit under Dalit Bandhu remain non-starters. “KCR came to power by wooing Dalits and getting their votes with such promises,” he said.

He added that KCR, his son KT Rama Rao, nephew Harish Rao and daughter Kavitha traveled all corners of the state and hoodwinked people with false promises. “Lakhs of landless Dalit families live in a dream world hoping that their lives will improve with the three acres of land promised. They ultimately realised that the BRS and its leaders had deceived them.”

The government announced the Dalit Bandhu by allocating a whopping Rs. 17,700 crores for it in the budget, but hardly spent Rs 300 crores, Bhatti Vikramarka asserted. He said rulers are supposed to govern with humanity. However, the incumbent BRS rulers turned out to be atrocious and committed heinous crimes on Dalits. “Violence against Dalits has been on the rise in the state ever since the BRS came to power,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.

Coming down heavily on the BRS, he reiterated what Rahul Gandhi said: “The upcoming fight between Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana is on and Prajala Telangana will emerge victorious!”

Expressing grief over the sad end of Ramakanth and paying condolences to the poor family, Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to Dalits and adivasis not to take the extreme step of committing suicide however desperate the situation may seem.

He said that the Congress would form the next government and deliver on all its promises to improve the well-being of the common man.

AICC war room in-charge Ajay Kumar, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Nalgonda DCC president Sankar Nayak were present.