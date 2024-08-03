Kedarnath deluge: Disrupted connectivity, damaged routes; major rescue operation called in

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Police Headquarters in Dehradun reported on Saturday that heavy rainfall on Wednesday night in Kedarnath has caused significant damage to several routes.

The district administration, police, and other security forces are continuously working to rescue stranded pilgrims and locals at various stops, and efforts are being made at all levels to ensure the safe rescue of everyone, as per the authorities.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force’s Chinook and MI-17 aircraft are being used to airlift the pilgrims, while manual rescues are also underway to expedite operations.

Rudraprayag administration clarified the situation regarding casualties and missing persons: so far, two bodies have been recovered in the Lincholi area. There is no information about any missing persons.

Given that travellers are having trouble contacting their families due to disrupted connectivity, the district police have issued several helpline and emergency numbers to provide necessary information to the families of the travellers. A Wi-Fi network has also been set up at the prepaid counter in Bhimbali, for travellers to contact their families.

The administration has provided adequate food, water, and accommodation for stranded travellers at various stops.

On Friday, 599 people were airlifted and rescued by helicopter services. So far 2,024 pilgrims have been rescued between Sonprayag and Jungle Chatti, while 161 were rescued from Chomasi. Additionally, 7,234 travellers have been safely rescued by helicopter and manual methods since the rescue operations were pressed into action.

Due to continuous rainfall, rescue operations are being halted, and all travellers are being kept at safe locations, the administration reported.

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, DDRF, the Forest Department, district police, and fire and emergency services are engaged in the rescue operations.