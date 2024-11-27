Keerthy Suresh confirms 15-year love story with childhood friend

Hyderabad: The rumors are true! Popular actress Keerthy Suresh is set to marry her high school sweetheart, Antony Thattil, this December in Goa. After being in love for 15 years, the couple is ready to tie the knot, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Keerthy made their relationship official on November 27 with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a photo of the two enjoying fireworks, captioning it, “15 years and counting It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy.” This adorable reveal confirmed the wedding rumors, with celebrities and fans flooding the post with love and congratulations.

Antony Thattil, a businessman based in Dubai, is originally from Kochi. He owns a chain of resorts in Kerala and also runs businesses in Chennai, Keerthy’s hometown. Antony keeps a low profile on social media, but their love story is no secret. They met during Keerthy’s high school years and have been together ever since.

The wedding will reportedly take place on December 11 and 12 at a luxury resort in Goa. It’s expected to be an intimate yet grand affair with close friends and family.

On the work front, Keerthy is set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, releasing in December 2024.