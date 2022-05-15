Kejriwal announces alliance with Twenty20 party in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said that the party is joining hands with the Twenty20 party in Kerala.

Calling the alliance ‘People Welfare Front’ or ‘Janakshema Munnani’, he said it will capture the power in the state.

Addressing a huge gathering at Kizhakkambalam, the headquarters of Twenty20 party, Kejriwal said that if AAP can capture power in Delhi and Punjab, Kerala is not difficult.

He said that in Delhi, the AAP government was able to totally wipe out corruption and has given a government for the people.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that in the national capital, electricity, water and education are free and that only because of good governance with the support of God, the AAP government could achieve that.

He also said that in Delhi and Punjab, ordinary people have defeated big names in politics and said that this can be repeated in Kerala.

The AAP leader said that he visited the headquarters of Twenty20 and found that the Kizhakkambalam panchayat, where the party is in power, has a surplus amount of Rs 14 crore in the bank from a situation wherein the panchayat was in a debt-ridden situation.

Also Read Arvind Kejriwal visits India’s first Food Security Mart in Kochi

He showered praises on Twenty20 founder chairman, Sabu Jacob, and said that even after being a big industrialist and businessman, the Twenty20 founder was with the people of the area and he had worked for the upliftment of the panchayat while several big industries in India had not been with the people.

Sources in the AAP told IANS that Kejriwal has directed the party workers to start preparations for the next local body elections and to do proper research and ground-level work.

With the AAP-Twenty20 alliance, Kerala will witness a fourth front after the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front, and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.