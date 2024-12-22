Kejriwal announces scholarship for Dalit students, free foreign education

In the February run-up of Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship to support Dalit students pursuing higher education.

The scholarship launched on Saturday, December 21, promises to provide full financial support including fees, travelling allowance, and accommodation for Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to international universities. Children of government employees from Dalit backgrounds are also eligible for the scholarship.

Kejriwal framed the scholarship as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, recalling that despite facing numerous challenges, Ambedkar earned a PhD in the United States.

The announcement was made in the backdrop of a political row over Union home minister Amit Shah’s comment on Babasaheb Ambedkar which Kejriwal said was “disrespectful”. He described the scholarship as a powerful response to the BJP’s disrespect toward Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The AAP senior leader underscored that the initiative intends to capture the essence of Ambedkar who believed in the transformative powers of education.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized the move and termed it a repackaged old scheme.