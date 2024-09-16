Kejriwal asks Delhi L-G for time to meet on Sep 17: AAP

If BJP wins polls, it will send Pawar, Thackeray to jail: Kejriwal
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.

The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

“The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation,” the party said on Monday.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister’s chair till people gave him a “certificate of honesty”.

He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

