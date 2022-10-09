Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Amritsar, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday on the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Vadodara.

BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP’s Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal “anti-Hindu”.

The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.

