Kejriwal claims Centre to blend ethanol in diesel

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, August 6, alleged that the Centre is planning to introduce ethanol blending in diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and urged people to avoid buying new vehicles for the next few years.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged the government planned to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 50 per cent after introducing E20 fuel.

मोदी सरकार का क्या प्लान है? पता चल रहा है कि पेट्रोल में 50% से ज़्यादा की मिलावट करेंगे। अभी बस माहौल शांत होने का इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं। पहले आपकी E0 और E10 गाड़ियों में ज़बरदस्ती E20 पेट्रोल डालकर कबाड़ा किया। आज अगर आप E20 नई गाड़ी खरीदते हैं तो सरकार कुछ दिन बाद उसमे ज़बरदस्ती… https://t.co/UsYfMxVn4I — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

“It seems they are going to adulterate petrol with more than 50 per cent. They are just waiting for the atmosphere to calm down. First, they forced E20 petrol into your E0 and E10 vehicles and wrecked them. Today, if you buy a new E20 vehicle, the government will force E50 petrol into it after a few days and damage it,” Kejriwal said.

Alleging that the government would soon blend ethanol in diesel as well, Kejriwal urged people to avoid purchasing new petrol and diesel vehicles for the time being.

In another post, he claimed the Modi government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF. “Sources indicate that the Modi government plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights,” he said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the rollout of E20 petrol. He had sought the availability of both pure petrol and E20 fuel at filling stations and demanded lower prices for ethanol-blended petrol.