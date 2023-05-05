Kejriwal dares Modi to ‘hang him’ if corruption charges proved against him

Ludhiana: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hang him publicly “if corruption of even a paisa is found against him”.

In his address at an event in Punjab’s Ludhiana city after dedicating 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Kejriwal said the central government has put probe agencies after him to prove “by any means” that he is “a thief”.

“They put the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax and the police after me. Why? There is only one purpose, which is to prove by any means that Kejriwal ‘chor hai’ (os a thief) and prove that he has indulged in corruption.”

Daring the Prime Minister, Kejriwal, who was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already behind bars, said: “I want to tell Modi-ji if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly. But stop this ‘roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha’ (daily drama).”