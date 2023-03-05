Kejriwal extends support to Kapil Sibal’s new platform ‘Insaaf’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people, including lawyers, to join Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s newly launched platform ‘Insaaf’ to fight injustice.

It’s a very good initiative, he said.

Sibal, an eminent lawyer and an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced on Saturday that he was launching a new platform called ‘Insaaf’ to fight “injustice” prevailing in the country, and sought the support of chief ministers and other Opposition leaders.

“This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal sahib. I appeal to everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Delhi chief minister said Sibal is a well-known lawyer who is very active when it comes to social and political issues.

With his initiative, Sibal wants to connect people from various sections of the society, especially lawyers from across the country, he said.

It’s a very good initiative by Sibal, the AAP national convener added.

“I appeal to the lawyers and people of the country to join this initiative and make every possible effort to help aggrieved persons get justice, wherever there is injustice with anybody, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi BJP, however, reminded Kejriwal that when he was part of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, its members had staged a protest outside Sibal’s residence and called him a “thief”.

“During the IAC movement, a demonstration was organised outside Kapil Sibal’s house and he was called a thief, and today sahib,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma said in a tweet in response to Kejriwal’s post.

“Now neither the contractor of thieves nor the sahib of thieves will be able to save the corrupt,” the BJP leader said in Hindi.

Announcing his new platform on Saturday, Sibal alleged a government working against the citizens is at the helm.

He said he would hold a public meeting of the new platform at Jantar Mantar on March 11 and put forward a new vision of India there. He said it was an open invitation to everyone, including opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray also came out in support of his ‘Insaaf’ platform.

“Everyone who wants democracy to survive and thrive should stand firmly with Kapil Sibal in his new initiative,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed solidarity with Sibal’s “ideas” and said lawyers along with the people of India must unite to “save” the unity and integrity of the country.

“We are in solidarity with your ideas, Kapil Sibal ji. I agree lawyers have an important role and along with citizens of India they must unite to save the unity and integrity of this great country,” the RJD leader said in a tweet on Saturday.