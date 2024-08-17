Kejriwal govt to start cashless medical facility for retired employees of Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

The file for the cashless medical facility was signed on Friday and notification for it will be issued next week after which the scheme will come into effect, the Delhi minister said at a press conference.

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will handle the cashless medical facility for employees of Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) who retired before April 2002. The DVB was unbundled into separate generation, transmission and distribution companies in 2002.

Also Read INDIA is with you in fight against ‘injustice’: Rahul to Kejriwal

The generation companies (PPCL and IGPCL), DTL and the three distribution companies (discoms) will handle the cashless medical facilities of employees working with them, who retired after 2002, Atishi said.

Retired employees faced a lot of hardships in receiving reimbursements of their medical claims but now it will end with the Kejriwal government’s cashless medical facility, she added.