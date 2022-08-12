Kejriwal is a ‘lie minister’, not chief minister: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Friday that ever since Kejriwal’s entry into politics, he has only been busy in levelling false allegations against others.

Coming down heavily on Kejriwal for “creating fear” among the people by wrongly criticising the Centre’s financial initiatives, Thakur said: “Arvind Kejriwal is not a Chief Minister, he is a lie minister. He keeps lying from time to time.”

Talking about Union government’s measures to help the citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, Thakur said, “We have provided free vaccine to all, given free foodgrains to 80 crore Indians for 28 months. On the other hand, Kejriwal pushed the poor out of Delhi, he made them run to their villages out of fear. Our government raised MNREGA budget from Rs 61,500 crore to Rs 1,11,500 crore. We were the ones who provided maximum work days to the migrant workers in their hour of need,” Thakur said.

Commenting of Kejriwal’s remark on freebies, Thakur said, “The Samagr Siksha Abhiyaan has been there since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana for health, but see the irony of Delhi government — their Health Minister Satyendra Jain is behind bars on corruption charges. Delhi does not have a health minister who can look after the health facilities today. The Mohalla Clinics are in shambles.”

Taking a jibe at Delhi government for its announcement of setting up a sports university, Thakur, who is also the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, said that it is nowhere to be seen, not even a brick.

“The predicament of Delhi government is such that even the players are levelling allegations of not extending adequate support. Ironically, the budgetary allocation for sports of the Kejriwal government has come down drastically to Rs 40 crore from Rs 200 crore,” he said.

Thakur added, “Look at the face of Delhi government today. One after another case of corruption is coming up against their ministers, from health to excise minister. The Deputy CM is facing serious corruption charges in the liquor licence scam. Instead of answering questions, Kejriwal is just creating fear among the people to cover up these issues.

“They don’t have anything to say about their achievements, and that is why they are levelling false and wild allegations.”

Thakur added that the people know very well that it was the Modi government which have been providing all kinds of facilities for the last eight years — from enhanced MSP to free vaccination to free ration — when people needed them the most.