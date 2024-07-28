Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP: Delhi CM’s wife

Rohtak: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people of Haryana to avenge the “insult” of jailing her husband in a “false” case by ensuring the party’s win in the upcoming Assembly election.

She claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “jealous” of Arvind Kejriwal for the work he has done for AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

His wife Sunita Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Haryana tour, addressed a gathering in Sampla here and said that her husband “transformed” government schools and hospitals, and also set up mohalla clinics in Delhi and Punjab.

“He achieved such things which the old parties and big leaders could never do,” she said.

“Now there is round-the-clock electricity supply in Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal did a lot of work for the welfare of people. Is there any party which transformed government schools, set up mohalla clinics, improved medical treatment and made electricity free?” she asked.

“All these works could only be done by ‘Haryana ka laal’ (Arvind) Kejriwal,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

Claiming that Prime Minister Modi is “jealous of Kejriwal because he cannot do such work”, she alleged that a government school in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Sampla is in poor condition and long power cuts are imposed in the area.

“He (Modi) can neither improve schools nor hospitals. Arvind Kejriwal was jailed in a false case to stop his work. Modji ji put your son in jail. Modi ji has dared Haryana, saying he has put Kejriwal in jail and they can do whatever they can,” she said.

Describing herself as the “daughter-in-law of Haryana”, Sunita Kejriwal asked the gathering, “Will you tolerate this insult?”

When Modi became prime minister for the first time in 2014, all of Gujarat supported him and “all seats went to the BJP,” she said.

“Your son Kejriwal made Haryana popular in the world. Will you support him? You have to avenge this insult,” she told the gathering.

Sunita Kejriwal said not a single seat should go to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to make the AAP victorious in the polls.

“It is not about Kejriwal, it is about Haryana’s honour,” she added.

At the gathering she also recounted the five “Kejriwal’s guarantees” for poll-bound Haryana, promising free electricity, school education and medical treatment to families besides Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state and employment for youngsters.