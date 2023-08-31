Kejriwal says Delhiites are happy with AAP-led MCD’s work by showing a survey

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Thursday that Delhiites are happy with the work initiated by the MCD led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal’s comments were in response to a survey conducted by the AAP, which claimed that approximately 85 per cent of Delhiites were content with the work of the AAP-led MCD.

“I’m delighted to hear that people in Delhi are pleased with the work of our government in the MCD. This is just the beginning. Now, we have an honest government in the MCD. We have extensive plans to make Delhi clean and beautiful. We will implement each plan step by step and transform Delhi into the cleanest and most beautiful city in the world,” Kejriwal posted on X.

According to the survey shared by the AAP, people are happy with the cleanliness and improvement initiatives of the AAP-led MCD.

As per the AAP survey, people were asked two questions. The first question was whether they were content with the cleanliness drive in the area; to this, 86.72 per cent responded positively.

The second question was whether they believed that improvements occurred after the AAP formed the government in the MCD. In reply, approximately 85.15 per cent of people answered yes.

