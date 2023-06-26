Kejriwal seeks LG’s resignation after Pragati Maidan robbery

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the resignation of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, over the incident of robbery in which a delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants in the Pragati Maidan area.

“LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens,” read his tweet.

LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi.



If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens. https://t.co/oPtqnAWlgJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2023

A senior police official said that the complainant, Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, came to PS Tilak Marg and gave a written complaint regarding this incident.

Also Read Delivery agent, associate robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram (Haryana) to deliver a bag of cash.

“They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila, and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh at gunpoint,” said the police.

The official stated that based on his complaint, they have lodged an FIR under sections 397 and 34 of the IPC.

A team has been formed to apprehend the criminals. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.