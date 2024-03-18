Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to DJB

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the ED summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons “illegal” and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal.

The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.