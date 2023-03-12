Kejriwal to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jaipur on Monday

Jaipur: AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be in Jaipur on Monday to address a public meeting at Ajmeri Gate following which they will take out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra said that from Monday, the party is going to start the election preparations in Rajasthan.

Kejriwal and Mann will start the election preparations through ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will reach Ajmeri Gate via Sanganeri Gate.

Mishra said that “the party has enrolled 4.50 lakh new members in just 15 days”.

“Keeping in view the response of the people, we have organised the Tiranga Yatra programme. AAP will actively contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan,” he said.

Mishra also claimed that the Congress and the BJP were in collusion.

“Wherever they see a threat from the Aam Aadmi Party, both become one. The same game of collusion is going on in Rajasthan as well. When we wanted to ‘gherao’ the BJP state headquarters, the Congress government here stopped us through the police. The people have understood that this game of their collusion is not going to last long,” he said.

Currently, there is no executive body of the AAP in Rajasthan.

There is a possibility that after the public meeting on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal may announce the party’s Rajasthan unit president.

Besides, appointments could also be announced for other important posts of the state executive, said sources.