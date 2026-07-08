Kejriwal writes to 29 car makers on E20 fuel, seeks response

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, July 8, wrote to 29 automobile manufacturers, seeking their response on the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage and performance, and asked them to reply within seven days.

Kejriwal wrote separate letters to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp, referring to their recent statements that the use of E20 fuel would not affect vehicle mileage.

In his letters, Kejriwal sought a written assurance from these companies that if customers face any reduction in mileage or any impact on their vehicles due to the use of E20 fuel, they would be compensated by the manufacturers.

There was no immediate reaction available from the three automobile manufacturers.

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Kejriwal said he has written separate letters to 26 other automobile companies, seeking their response on the use of E20 fuel, its possible impact on vehicle mileage and performance, and their views on the concerns being raised by consumers.

He also said he would visit petrol pumps and meet automobile mechanics on Thursday to understand their views on the use of E20 fuel and discuss its impact on vehicles.

He added that he would also interact with consumers to know their experiences and concerns.