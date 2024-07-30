Kejriwal’s life in danger, BJP’s politics about ‘hatred’: Wife Sunita

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita hit out at the BJP saying their politics is about “hatred” and “stopping” the work of residents of the national capital even as she stressed that her husband”s life is in danger in the Tihar jail.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally here at Jantar Mantar, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that her husband was framed in the excise policy case on the basis of one statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunita said people must have understood by now that her husband has been put in jail “as part of a deep political conspiracy”.

She said just before the Lok Sabha elections in March, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) put the Delhi CM in jail based on a statement and without any proof. The statement was of NDA member of Parliament Magunta Reddy, she said.

According to Sunita, Reddy had met the Arvind Kejriwal only once. He had to open a charitable trust in Delhi. He had gone to meet the chief minister for land, she said.

However, the ED twisted this meeting, she said.

“The ED put the MP’s son (Raghav) in jail and kept him in jail for five months. Meanwhile, his mother fell ill and his wife tried to commit suicide. Now ED told him (Magunta Reddy) to accuse Arvind Kejriwal of having asked him for Rs 100 crore,” she alleged.

Claiming that a “false statement” was made, and her husband was arrested, she questioned the ED’s intention.

“Why would ED do this? ED did this because it was done as part of a conspiracy, under pressure. The trial court granted bail to the CM and said the CM was arrested without any evidence, based on a statement by giving him a lollipop of bail. And he got bail,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal said the central government immediately took two actions.

“First, the ED went to the court of its lawyer’s brother and got a stay on this bail. Second, the CBI arrested the CM on the statement of this MP.

“The motive is to keep the CM in jail and not let him come out. All this is being done under a political conspiracy,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has been suffering from diabetes for 22 years and he takes insulin to control his high sugar. When he went to jail, he was not given insulin. He had to go to court to get insulin, she said.

“This means that his disease was ignored under a conspiracy,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal said Arvind has a sensor on his arm and through a reader, it is known what the level of sugar in his body is. A graph keeps forming in this reader, in which the sugar level of the whole day is recorded, and what was the sugar level at what time.

“Usually, if the sugar level goes below 70 mg/dL, then the patient starts shivering, panics and sweats. All these are symptoms of low sugar,” she said.

She revealed that this happens to Arvind Kejriwal once in five-six months at home. They immediately give him something sweet so that his sugar level rises, she said.

“Just a few days ago, we came to know that in jail his sugar level remains continuously low and it has gone below 50 mg/dL five times while sleeping at night. Thank God that nothing untoward happened,” she said.

She said Arvind Kejriwal’s life is “in great danger and his illness is being ignored as part of a conspiracy”.

“On top of that, the LG has written a letter, in which he accuses the CM of wilfully eating less. What a joke! This means he is putting his own life in danger by eating less,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of trying to “defame” a chief minister elected by the people by filing fake cases and is playing with his health.

“Their only motive is to stop the work of Delhi because the chief minister does not let the work of the people of Delhi stop in any way. He gets all the work done for the people of Delhi by fighting.

“The people of Delhi have given seven MPs to BJP. You ask them what work these BJP MPs have done for Delhi. These people have only one politics — hatred and stopping work,” she claimed.

“But your chief minister of Delhi is not afraid of all these things. He will fight for the people of Delhi, for all the people. I have been with him for 30 years and I know how much passion he has for service. I hope that all of you will also support him,” she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the INDIA bloc has only one voice — to save the democracy and Constitution of this country.

He said the BJP, which was giving the slogan of crossing 400, got reduced to 240 only. The BJP’s “arrogance” has reduced a bit, but it still has arrogance and this arrogance will be broken by the people of the country, he said.

He accused the BJP of stealing political parties.

“It stole Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow, Sharad Pawar’s watch and Chautala’s two slippers. These people eat up whoever comes with the BJP.

“BJP people are the people who loot the country and we are the people who save the country,” he alleged.