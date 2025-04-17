Kerala: AIR worker shares Islamophobic post inciting violence

An All India Radio programme producer from Kerala shared an Islamophobic post on Facebook urging Hindus to “take up arms and hack fiercely” instead of merely organising religious rallies.

KR Indira, also a writer, shared a post against the backdrop of West Bengal’s Mursidabad violence following anti-Waqf Act protests, leaving three, including a 21-year-old Muslim man, dead.

“Hindus must learn to take up arms and hack fiercely. It is not enough to learn how to lead a namajapa (religious) procession,” Indira’s Facebook post read.

The post has been deleted, but a screenshot was shared by a Facebook user named Shahul Ambalath, highlighting Índira’s Hindutva ideology.

However, no action has been initiated by the Kerala police, Maktoob Media reported. The inaction has sparked widespread condemnation amongst civil society and human rights activists in the state.

This is not the first time the All India Radio programme producer has made hate-filled communal statements. In 2020, when the nation was up against the Union government regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Indira made derogatory remarks against the Muslim community in Assam, many of whom were placed in detention camps during the BJP-led state government’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

Indira advocated for sterilising the Muslims and said, “Contraceptives should be mixed with drinking water for the Muslims to save the world.”

She was booked by the Kerala police under Section 153 (promoting enmity between religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Civil society groups and human rights activists are calling for immediate legal action against K.R. Indira over her recent remarks.

Writer-activist Rekha Raj has flagged a dangerous Hindutva pattern simmering in Kerala. “This isn’t just about one person, but about a dangerous ideology that’s pushing Muslims into a state of fear and insecurity,” she said.