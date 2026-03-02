Kerala announces scholarships for top achievers in Malayalam

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the scholarship will be given to students who secured high scores in Malayalam in the Class 10 examination.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 2:27 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday, March 2, announced scholarships to Higher Secondary students who secure high marks in Malayalam, with an objective to promote the mother tongue among children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the scholarship will be given to students who secured high scores in Malayalam in the Class 10 examination and have opted to study Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria and application procedures will be issued through a circular by the Director of General Education, he said.

