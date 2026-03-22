Kerala approaches Centre to verify reports of native’s death in Israel

Kerala seeks Centre’s confirmation after reports emerge of Thiruvananthapuram native’s death in conflict-hit Israel.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:07 am IST|   Updated: 22nd March 2026 7:29 am IST
Night city skyline with tall buildings and aircraft trails in the sky.
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Sunday, March 15, 2026. AP/PTI(AP03_15_2026_000015B)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has approached the Centre seeking the authenticity of reports regarding the death of a man from the state in the war-hit region of Israel.

When contacted, the NORKA officials told PTI on Saturday that they received the information from a collective of Keralites working in Israel and therefore approached the Centre to confirm it.

NORKA is a state-run agency that oversees matters related to non-resident Keralites.

Subhan Haleem

According to local media reports, the deceased man was a Thiruvananthapuram native and his cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

A member of a WhatsApp group of Keralites working in Israel, told PTI that they got the information about the death on Wednesday and they are also trying to collect further details.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:07 am IST|   Updated: 22nd March 2026 7:29 am IST

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