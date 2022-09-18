Kerala: Autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore as part of mega Onam lottery

Thiruvananthapuram: The Rs 25 crore first prize of the Kerala government’s mega Onam raffle has been won by an autorickshaw driver in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winner, Anoop, lives with his wife, a child, and mother at Sreekariyam. An autorickshaw driver, Jayapalan PR also won the 2021 Onam bumper raffle.

The winning ticket was taken by Anoop from a local agent near Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple. Anoop, according to Bhagavathi agencies, had taken the ticket from his close family member, Sujaya who was a sub-agent of the agency.

After the deduction of tax and other dues, Anoop will get an amount of Rs 15 crore as the prize money.

The second prize of Rs 5 crore was won by a ticket sold by an agent in Pala in the Kottayam district. However, the agent told media persons that he don’t remember the details of the prize-winner, as he had memory loss.