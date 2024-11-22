Kerala: Bail denied to police officer accused of ‘raping’ minor Dalit girl

The order came on the officer's plea challenging a session court's decision rejecting his bail application.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd November 2024 10:53 am IST
Kerala High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old school girl belonging to Dalit community two years ago on Children’s Day in a house in Thrissur district of the state.

Justice K Babu denied the relief to the officer, who was a Student Police Cadet (SPC) instructor in the victim’s school, saying that he had committed a “heinous offence” and was “not entitled to be released on bail”.

“While the court cannot ignore the fundamental right of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution, it cannot shut its eyes totally to the atrocious nature of the offence committed.

“The material placed by the prosecution would reveal that the appellant (police officer) is alleged to have committed heinous offences. The prosecution has established a prima facie case,” the High Court said.

According to the prosecution, the victim is a member of Scheduled Caste and the accused seduced her by maintaining a relationship with her over the phone.

On November 14, 2022, he took her to a house near Kodungallur in Thrissur district by offering a birthday treat and raped her, the prosecution told the High Court.

He was arrested on September 26, 2024 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The officer has been booked for various offences, including rape, under the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

