Kerala became paradise for love jihadists: VHP demands anti-conversion law

Kochi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday, April 18, alleged that instances of “love jihad” were on the rise in Kerala and called for a stringent anti-conversion law to address the issue.

The statement was made by VHP National Secretary General Milind Parande at an event in Kerala, where he cited the example of a marriage involving a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and a Muslim man.

He claimed that the girl, who belongs to a tribal community, was a minor according to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), and was “abducted” from Madhya Pradesh and brought to Kerala.

He further alleged that political protection was extended to the person who brought her to Kerala, instead of efforts being made to rescue her.

He also alleged that Kerala has become a “paradise for love jihadists” due to the stand taken by the state’s communist government.

Muslim girls also involved in ‘love jihad’ activities

Parande claimed there was large-scale involvement of Muslim girls in “love jihad” activities, but did not provide details to support the claim.

“So, the Muslim community as a whole must think about what is happening and what kind of activities are being allowed, due to which other members of society feel endangered,” he said.

Terming the situation “worrisome,” he alleged that a particular section of the community was “wilfully undertaking such activities of love jihad.”

Parande also referred to recent proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which were later withdrawn by the Centre for the time being, and alleged that some missionary groups were using foreign funds to carry out religious conversions under the guise of running schools, hospitals, and other charitable work.

“So the purpose is illegal, anti-social, and anti-Hindu. How can we call it service? It is only missionary institutions that are undertaking illegal activities, and they cannot be compared to Hindu temples, which do not carry out such activities,” he said.

He made the remarks in reference to a statement by a Christian priest who had alleged that Hindu temples were hoarding money.

Action only against temples ‘discriminatory’

The VHP leader also questioned why only Hindu temples in the state are managed by the government and not mosques and churches, calling it “discriminatory.”

He further termed it a “joke” that communists, whose ideology (according to him) does not recognise God, were heading Devaswom Boards that regulate temple administration.

“This has resulted in kilograms of gold being stolen from temples,” he alleged.

The term “love jihad” is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage, with the aim of converting them to Islam.

On March 12, the young woman said that her wedding to a Muslim man here was as per her choice and according to Hindu customs, rejecting allegations that it was a case of “love jihad”.

The girl, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said neither she nor her husband changed their religion and that she had forced him to marry her.