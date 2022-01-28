Kerala: Catholic priest booked for offensive remarks against Muslims

Published: 28th January 2022
Kannur police have lodged a complaint against a Catholic priest in Manikkadavu, near Iritty, for allegedly making offensive remarks against Muslims.

According to the Ulikkal police, the accused made insulting statements against halal cuisine and Prophet Mohammed during a speech at Manikkadavu St Thomas Church. As per a Times of India report, a complaint has been filed against Father Antony Tharakkadavil of the Kunnoth Seminary under Section 153 of the IPC.

The priest allegedly said that attempts were being made to convert Christian girls after attracting them through a network of juice shops. The Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) said that such remarks were inappropriate for a priest and a disgrace for the state where many religious groups live in harmony.

Chancellor of Thalassery Archdiocese, Father Thomas Thenguballil commented on the issue saying, “The remarks against Muslim beliefs in a speech made during the Manikkadavu church festival do not reflect the stand of the Catholic Church or the Thalassery Archdiocese. We do not support ideas which are against communal harmony.”

In a meeting of Christian and Muslim leaders attended by SYS Kannur district president Syed Safwan Thangal, Father Thomas Thenguballil and others, it was resolved that both communities will work together with mutual respect and camaraderie and that efforts would be taken to guarantee that similar occurrences did not occur again.

