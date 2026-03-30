Kerala CM accepts Satheesan’s debate challenge ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: With days left for the crucial Assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, March 30, accepted Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s challenge for a public debate, intensifying the political heat ahead of the April 9 polls.

A day after Satheesan threw the challenge, Vijayan, in a social media post, shared what he described as the LDF government’s “report card” and said the debate could be held based on its listed achievements.

Highlighting what he termed an “A-plus” performance of his government, the chief minister asked whether the opposition was ready to engage on those points.

Soon after, Satheesan said he was prepared to participate in the debate at a time and venue decided by the chief minister.

“Now that the chief minister has said he is ready for a debate, he can decide the place and time. I will be there accordingly. Let the people decide the rest,” Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

Addressing a press conference in Kollam later, Vijayan welcomed the opposition’s readiness for a debate, noting that the Assembly remained the most important forum for discussions in the state.

He alleged that the opposition had failed to raise issues effectively in the Assembly and ran away from the debates and discussions there, fearing replies from the ruling front.

The UDF had not even moved any adjournment motion against the government during the last session ahead of the polls, he alleged.

The CM further claimed that opposition parties typically resort to criticism and no-confidence motions during election periods, and questioned whether they had adopted a constructive approach towards the state’s development over the past decade.

He also criticised UDF MPs, alleging that they had not raised their voice in Parliament against what he termed as “central neglect” of the state, and instead defended the Centre while targeting the state government.

“Let’s have a debate if the opposition is ready to answer all such questions. We don’t have any issue,” Vijayan added.

The development follows Satheesan’s criticism that the LDF government had not constructed as many houses in the past 10 years as were built during the tenure of former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

He had also said detailed figures of development projects were available in Assembly replies by LDF ministers and reiterated his readiness for an open debate on development issues.

The press conference of the chief minister in Kollam also witnessed dramatic scenes.

After responding to just three questions, the CM said that the time allotted for the press conference was over and that he would continue the next day, and walked out.

However, following protests from a section of journalists, he returned and answered some of their questions.