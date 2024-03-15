Kerala CM attacks Rahul Gandhi only to appease BJP: Congress

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said Vijayan is shedding crocodile tears on CAA and his only aim is to appease the BJP.

Kerala CM cautions against concerted efforts to create rift among religions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kochi: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the CAA, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V. D. Satheesan on Friday said the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is attacking Rahul Gandhi only to appease Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Rahul Gandhi is facing cases in 12 states, as he is fighting BJP. All these cases have been lodged in BJP-ruled states. Vijayan’s game plan is clear that is to appease BJP and its leadership and that is why he is attacking Rahul Gandhi,” the LoP said.

He said that the people know what Vijayan is up to. “He is doing all this to divert attention from his misgovernance,” the LoP said.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister while interacting with the media persons, attacked Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders for not raising their voice against CAA.

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said the Chief Minister Vijayan is shedding crocodile tears on CAA and his only aim is to appease the BJP.

“Due to the attitude of Vijayan towards the CAA, the Congress decided not to join the protests called by the ruling Left. And when we organise protests, Vijayan’s police registered cases against us. His aim is only to appease the BJP,” said Chennithala.

