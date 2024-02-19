Kerala CM cautions against concerted efforts to create rift among religions

Without naming any particular political party, outfit or individual, he further charged that some forces were capable enough to create a rift even among those who should stand united.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvalla: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, February 19, cautioned against concerted efforts to create a rift among religions and religious beliefs in the country.

Instead of nurturing harmony, cooperation and coexistence between religions, such forces are consciously trying to create division between them, the CM said.

He was speaking during the 75th birthday celebrations of Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan, head of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church, here.

“Today, there are deliberate attempts by people with vested interests to create enmity between various religions and religious beliefs,” Vijayan said.

Without naming any particular political party, outfit or individual, he further charged that some forces were capable enough to create a rift even among those who should stand united and create confusion in the society about whom or what should be opposed.

In such situations, a humanitarian approach and interventions being made by personalities like Marthoma Metropolitan within the church and outside give hope to the society, the Chief Minister added.

