Kerala CM celebrate beginning of Malayalam New Year

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and political leaders from the state on Monday, August 17, celebrated the beginning of the Malayalam New Year by offering prayers at various temples.

Satheesan offered prayers at the Edappally Ganapathy temple and the Peruvaram Mahadeva temple in Ernakulam district on the first day of Chingam month during which the harvest festival of Onam is celebrated.

In a Facebook post, he shared a video of his visit to the two temples.

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In a separate post, he said it was Farmers’ Day and greeted everyone on the occasion by wishing them prosperity and happiness.

He also said, “Agriculture is our life. It is the hope for tomorrow and farmers are the wealth of the nation.”

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala offered prayers at the famed Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district on the occasion.

Sharing a video of him offering prayers at the shrine in a social media post, Chennithala said he prayed for “prosperity, peace and happiness” for everyone.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi also greeted people on the occasion by putting up a FB post wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Malayalam New Year.

Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings to the people of the state on Chingam 1.

“Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Chingam 1. May the new year bring fresh hopes, new beginnings, prosperity, a bountiful harvest, and brighter days for our farmers,” she said in a social media post.

Pujas were held in temples across the state to mark the commencement of the Malayalam New Year and people were seen going to the shrines in the wee hours to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.