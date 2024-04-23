Kerala CM criticises EC over PM Modi’s remarks against Muslims

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it was “unfortunate” that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent alleged remarks against Muslims.

Vijayan contended it was a situation where the EC ought to have acted immediately, but till now it has been silent on the issue.

“It is unfortunate. The EC should have shown it was non-partisan. It should have acted immediately,” the Marxist veteran said at a press meet here.

Vijayan said that this is an issue which would have to be raised before the Supreme Court.

At the same time, he claimed that because of such statements by the PM, the anti-BJP sentiment in the nation is strengthening and the saffron party will be isolated even further.

Modi, during a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, said that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people’s wealth to Muslims.

He also alleged that the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children.”

Criticising the statement, Vijayan had a day ago accused the prime minister of carrying out a communal campaign by fabricating imaginary stories to create anti-Muslim hatred among people.