Kerala CM designate defends IUML; terms it a deterrent against communal forces

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM-designate V D Satheesan on Friday defended Congress ally and UDF partner, IUML, saying it played a decisive role in the alliance victory and was also a major deterrent against communal forces in the state.

The Congress leader, speaking to reporters, said that anyone accusing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of being communal was trying to create a divide in Kerala.

IUML major backer of Satheesan for CM post

The League was one of the major backers of Satheesan for the post of CM and has faced considerable flak from various quarters over it.

The CM-designate also accused the BJP, which has been attacking the IUML and accusing it of interfering in the chief minister selection process, of spreading hatred and divisiveness at the national and state level.

“The League was attacked on communal grounds during the election time also. They are an important coalition partner of the UDF and Congress and played a decisive role in our victory. They have been with us since the time of (veteran Cong leader and former CM) K Karunakaran and have an important role in the alliance.”

“They are being attacked as part of a hate campaign to create a divide in Kerala. My question to the people of Kerala is — if IUML is weakened, who will step into that vacant space? Communal forces will occupy that space. So, the League is a political party preventing that from happening. Those opposing it should understand that,” he emphasised.

UDF will always adopt secular stand: Satheesan

Satheesan also asserted that there will be no compromise with hate and divisive campaigns, and the UDF will always adopt a secular stand.

Also Read Congress names V D Satheesan as next Kerala CM

“We did not compromise with communal forces during elections, so why will we after the polls,” he asked.

He also said that the UDF will not allow anyone to divide Kerala and it will be prevented at all costs.

At the same time, Satheesan said that he welcomes any personal attacks or criticisms as he does not expect everyone to like him and assured that where required, he will correct himself.

“But don’t carry out communal campaigns. We will not allow its spread in Kerala and destroy the unity and brotherhood among the various communities in the state,” he said.

Satheesan further said that there will be a meeting of the UDF during the day and detailed discussions would be held with the alliance partners on the cabinet formation.

He said that Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala will be present for it along with other leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The two leaders were earlier in the race to the CM post.

“After the detailed discussions with everyone, we will take a decision on the cabinet formation,” he said, adding that “there will be a good team as no one can do anything alone”.

Satheesan also said that during the day he plans to visit Chennithala, terming him as “my leader”.