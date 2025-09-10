Kerala CM lashes out at Centre for hosting Israeli minister

Smotrich is on a three-day visit to India from September 8 to 10.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 10th September 2025 12:09 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday strongly condemned the central government for hosting the ongoing visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a post on ‘X’, the CM described Smotrich as a far-right extremist and a chief architect of Israel’s “brutal occupation and expansionist agenda.”

“At a time when a genocide is unfolding in Gaza, entering into agreements with representatives of the Netanyahu regime is nothing short of a betrayal of India’s historic solidarity with Palestine,” he said.

It is deplorable to maintain military, security, and economic ties with Israel while the path to a just and lasting peace for Palestine remains unpursued, the Left veteran added.

He met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and signed a bilateral investment agreement with the aim of promoting and protecting investments in each other’s countries.

