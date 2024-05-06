Kerala CM Vijayan, family leave for private trip to UAE

CM Vijayan’s son is based out of UAE and works in a multinational bank.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2024 11:46 am IST
Ahead of LS polls, Kerala CM highlights PSC's job creation record
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife left for the UAE on a private visit in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, as the trip is a private one, hence there was no official announcement of it.

CM Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and her husband and State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Referred to Gandhi’s old name due to his recent statements helping BJP: Vijayan

CM Vijayan’s son is based out of UAE and works in a multinational bank.

The visit comes at a time when the Vigilance Court is to give its verdict on a case seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption leveled by Congress Legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Incidentally this visit also comes at a time when the Enforcement Directorate, in a case registered against Veena’s IT company, is getting ready to question her.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th May 2024 11:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button