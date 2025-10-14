Kerala convent school disallows student to wear hijab; minister intervenes

Communal tension flared in Kerala’s Ernakulam district since October 7 when a Class 8 student arrived wearing a hijab which the Christian convent stated that the head covering did not align with the uniform prescribed to the students.

The girl is a student of St Rita’s Public School. The situation escalated after her parents approached the authorities, leading to a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) announcing a two-day holiday on October 13 and 14 to bring the situation under control.

The Kerala High Court, on October 13, granted police protection for the school’s management, staff and students, following the school’s plea alleging threats and mob intrusion.

School cites uniform rules

According to local reports, the principal Sister Helena said that all parents were notified of the dress code during administration and that the student was told to comply “in a loving way”.

The issue became communal when a school PTA official on October 13 alleged that the parents were backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist political outfit, and that its members misbehaved with the school authorities, who are mostly nuns.

SDPI has not yet responded to the allegations.

Congress sources said the district leadership intervened after the matter was about to take a communal turn.

The controversy was resolved after the student’s family agreed to abide by the school uniform.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas and MP Hibi Eden, in an attempt to mediate between the two parties, held discussions with the family before meeting the school management. Hibi Eiden later told the media that both sides had reached a peaceful settlement.

Eden accused the BJP and RSS of “trying to create communal divisions” by focusing on the school over the issue. “The child’s father, Anas, has come forward expressing his desire to continue his daughter’s education at the same school in accordance with the institution’s rules,” Eden told local reporters.

Kerala minister orders school to allow hijab

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, on Tuesday, October 14, directed the Christian-run private school to permit the student to continue her education while wearing her hijab.

The minister also instructed the school’s principal and management to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents. Sivankutty, in the statement, made it clear that no student should face such hardship in Kerala, which upholds secular values.

“No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights,” he said.

His directions came following a report submitted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education which said that there was a serious lapse on the part of the school authorities.

The report also stated that not allowing the student to attend class because of the headscarf was a serious misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader Shone George had visited the school on Monday, October 13 and met with the management.

“We have expressed our support to the church and the sisters here. The BJP will ensure legal and political backing for the smooth functioning of the school,” he had said.

(With PTI inputs)